OSOYOOS — Two-time defending champion Sue Wooster of Australia shot the low round of the day, a four-under par 69, to move into a tie for lead at the 49th Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship.
Wooster, who did not have a birdie in her opening round on Sunday, had six of them Monday at Osoyoos Golf Club. The difference was she sunk some putts.
“You asked the question yesterday, what did I have to do, and I said hit the ball closer and sink some putts,” Wooster said. “I did that today.”
The Melbourne resident also put in some considerable time working on her putting and trying to get a better feel for the greens.
“I spent probably an hour and half last night on the putting green,” Wooster said. “I have come from the U.S. Amateur and the greens were running 13 1/2. I think I was still in that mode. I was stroking it too soft and needed to get a bit of firmness.”
Wooster shares the lead with Nonie Marler of Vancouver at two-under par.
Four individual trophies will be awarded following today’s conclusion of the 54-hole event being played on Osoyoos Golf Club’s Park Meadows Course.
The Mid-Amateur competition is open to players aged 25 and older. The Mid-Masters title is open to players aged 40 and older. The Senior competition is for players aged 50 and older and the Super Senior title is being contested by players aged 60 and older.
Wooster has the lead in the Mid-Master and Senior divisions.
Marler, the first-round leader, shot an even-par 73 Monday to remain at two-under. She chipped in for eagle on the par 5 18th hole — her ninth hole of the day — to exact revenge on the hole. On Sunday, Marler three-putted the 18th green for a frustrating par.
Marler’s eagle came after her 8-iron rolled through the green and onto the back fringe.
“I would have had to go over the first cut and the upper part of the rough if I wanted to putt it. I couldn’t do that. I took out my wedge and I just committed to it and I figured if I land it where the rough sort of ends it will at least give me a shot at a birdie putt. And it turns out I didn’t need the birdie putt.”
Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont., who won the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior in 2016, is just one shot back of Marler and Wooster. She shot an even-par 73 Monday to remain at one-under for the tournament.
Jackie Little of Procter, B.C., leads the Super Senior division, which she won last year. Little fired a one-over 74 Monday and sits at three-over through two rounds. That is seven shots better than Holly Horwood of Vancouver and Ruth Maxwell of Reno, Nev., who share second place.
The Ontario team of Kyrinis, Mary Ann Hayward and Andrea Blackwell won the 36-hole inter-provincial team competition.
Ontario’s 3-over par was 15 shots better than Alberta. Quebec placed third. Ontario has won the team title six straight years.
---
Local Scores
T41. Diane Anderson, Penticton 83-83–166
T41. Shauna Lum, Grand Forks 80-86–166
T64. Brenda Samis, Vernon 84-86–170
T69. Christine Jurgenson, Osoyoos 84-88–172
Missed Cut
Claudia Wood, Osoyoos 86-89–175
Melanie Grant, Kelowna 92-85–177
Kathleen Mackenzie, Kelowna 95-93–188
Mary Lou Harkness, Oliver 102-87–189
Judy Hill, Oliver 92-98–190
Maggie Oland, Kelowna 99-99–198
