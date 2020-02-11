Warm, cold, melting snow, more snow. This winter continues to be full of surprises after the Okanagan was warm enough for cycling but then more snow arrived this week.
With sunshine in the forecast for Sunday, Groundhog Day, the Sheriff, Constant Companion Carmen, buddies Lawrence and Maggie invited other members of the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club to cross-country ski with us at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.
We started down Jackrabbit Trail near the Main Cabin but when one of our members fell heavily, we realized it has not yet been groomed and overnight temperatures made the track icy.
So we took green Log Cabin to Upper Meadow for lunch at the Meadow Cabin. Even though it was freshly groomed, the track was fast, very fast, and the middle hard-packed for snowplowing. Everyone used caution for this 12-kilometre precursor of spring skiing when cold nights-warm days can produce icy morning conditions.
Those shadows, of course, predicted six more weeks of winter. On Tuesday, kelownanordic.com reported -24 C and overcast skies. So maybe the Kelowna Nordic groundhog – if it exists – was right.
By Thursday, Big White Ski Resort had 25 centimetres of new powder snow overnight, 60 centimetres during the past seven days and more snow in the forecast. Silver Star Mountain Resort had 34 centimetres of new snow during the past seven days. Apex Mountaiun Resort had 48 centimetres overnight and 106 centimetres during the past seven days.
Silver Star’s weather report predicted: “One storm after another will keep the snow falling at the resort until the weekend.” So bring your powder skis (and snowboard?).
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club will hold its annual Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe today (Feb. 8) with a potluck dinner at the main cabin at 5:30 p.m. and the ski/snowshoe at 7 p.m. Those interested should send an email to: wvandenberg@telus.net to RSVP and indicate if you are skiing or snowshoeing.
“Bring food to share for the potluck dinner. Simple is best. We have the woodstove to heat items in the oven or on the stovetop, if needed. Hot drinks will be supplied. Please bring your own plates, bowls, cutlery, mugs and garbage bags,” said club secretary Wendy Vandenberg.
“There’s no electricity and that’s good news! The main cabin will be cozily lit with lanterns. Dress warm and don’t forget your headlamp. Meanwhile, practice your baying-at-the-moon songs for when the mood strikes as you glide or hike along the trails.”
A reminder that the annual general meeting for Friends of the South Slopes is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park, 2363 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna.
Members and guests will receive an update on the wildfire mitigation project in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park. FOSS president Brad Wright and directors Jane Blamire, Milt Stevenson and Daphne Richard recently joined Jonathan Finlay, BC Parks’ area supervisor for the East Okanagan, to walk the ongoing worksite in the area below the Angel Springs parking lot off Little White Forest Service Road.
The specifics of the project will be outlined at the AGM by: Steve Bercek, BC Parks’ community liaison officer; Geoff Popowich, senior park ranger for East Okanagan; and Ian Petersen, stewardship forester (Myra wildfire mitigation lead) with the Forests Ministry.
If you haven’t renewed your FOSS membership for 2020, you can do it by snail mail, online at foss-kelowna.org or at the AGM.
Last fall, the Sheriff noticed a construction crew burying a new natural gas line on Glenmore Road in Kelowna, from McKinley Road north toward Lake Country.
The city’s bike path ends at McKinley Road, silly since there are many cyclists using this ‘back road to Winfield.’ It has become very busy with motorists in recent years as parallel Highway 97 becomes congested.
The Sheriff thought the fresh gravel on the east side of Glenmore Road would make an ideal base for a new bike path even if it would only be on one side of the road. Glenmore Road has a number of curves restricting a motorist’s view of cyclists in the travel lane and not everyone is obeying the 80 km/h speed limit. A bike path there would certainly be a start.
So the Sheriff wrote Mayor Colin Basran and city councillors in November suggesting it represents an opportunity to spend a few thousand dollars, perhaps from the council contingency fund or another unspent recreation budget from 2019, to extend the bike path as far as possible.
Basran checked it out.
The city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan does include paved shoulders and bike lanes along Glenmore Road north of McKinley Road to the city limits (roughly 4.3 kilometres) as a priority project, Basran reported.
“We cannot pave the entire road to Winfield as this would be beyond our jurisdiction. Given the significant cost and complexity of this project, the work is envisioned to be completed in conjunction with future pavement rehabilitation projects. I cannot speak to when the project will be completed as it is contingent on annual budget and council approval,” he said.
“Your suggestion around partnering with utilities to complete projects such as these makes some sense. I’ve spoken to staff and we do try and partner where we are able to do so. In the example of the natural gas line installation that you mention, this was a project led by the McKinley developer and city staff were only involved from a permitting perspective, when we issued permits about a month prior to construction. In this case, there was no opportunity to partner due to timing, design, budget considerations, etc. But I can say it is something we try to do when possible.”
Registration began Feb. 1 for this year’s Nature Detectives Spring Break Camps at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads in Kelowna.
Indoor and outdoor activities for children age five to seven will run from 9 a.m. to noon, March 16-20 and again March 23-27.
Each morning, camp friends will explore nature through play, crafts, games and stories, and will discover park trails and ponds that will bring out their inner naturalist. The cost is $125 per youngster for each five-morning camp session.
You can learn more about the spring break camps at: rdco.com/parksevents and register by contacting the EECO at 250-469-6140, email eeco@rdco.com or drop in at 2363A Springfield Rd. in Mission Creek Regional Park.
If you join a Wild Walk, you can see one of your favourite regional parks in the Central Okanagan through new eyes. During these free outings, a park interpreter will share some secrets and point out special features..
Each of the Wild Walks lasts approximately two hours, is suitable for all ages and ranges from easy to moderate in difficulty. Participants should dress for the conditions, wear appropriate sturdy footwear, and consider poles and traction devices.
The next two Wild Walks are at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park in Kelowna. Participants will set out from the parking area off Raymer Road in the South Mission area, take a trip through five climatic zones and view some special flying species. To save a spot, email: eeco@rdco.com or phone 250-469-6140.
These free events are held in conjunction with the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) to provide barrier-free access to regional parks. To request the services of CRIS volunteers, go to: adaptiveadventures.ca.
For more information about this or other regional park programs, go to: rdco.com/parksevents or contact the EECO at 250-469-6140.
You can get your family outside and active over the B.C. Family Day long weekend.
From noon to 3 p.m,. on Feb. 15, a special event will be held in Kaloya Regional Park located at the end of Trask Road in Lake Country (16061 Trask Rd.). There’s no charge and no registration required.
You can build a snow fort, make a snow angel and slide the slopes. Parks staff will have toboggans and snowshoes to help you explore the park. You can then complete your family outing around a fire pit by toasting marshmallows and sipping hot cocoa.
To help reduce the impact on the environment, bring your own mugs. For more information, go to rdco.com/parksevents or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.
Park Chics is a new activity “Run by Girls, for Girls” at Big White Ski Resort.
A team of female snowboard and ski coaches meet in Telus Park 4:30-6:30 p m. on Thursdays. Riding with girls only in small groups, participants will get comfortable riding in a terrain park and hitting new features in a fun, relaxed environment.
A reminder that the resort has a Carnival Night every Thursday and Saturday in the Village Center Mall. In addition to the Loose Moose mascot welcoming everyone, there will be free games, popcorn and candy floss.
After a day on the slopes, the Moose Lounge, upstairs in the Happy Valley Day Lodge, has live music with some of the Okanagan’s finest talent, a happy-hour menu for adults and activities for kids 4-6 p.m. every day.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net.
