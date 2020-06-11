The Penticton Vees sent forward Darwin Lakoduk to the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations on Wednesday in a move to create roster space for their 20-year-old players.
Lakoduk, 20, came to the Vees for the final 34 games of the 2019-20 season after being acquired from the Victoria Grizzlies. The five-foot-10, 167-pound forward posted six goals and five assists in Penticton.
The Edmonton native has 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 career points with the Vees and Grizzlies. During his time in Penticton, Lakoduk secured his collegiate future by committing to American International College (AIC) for the 2021-22 season.
“Darwin was a huge reason we had success last season,” head coach-GM Fred Harbinson said in a press release. “He is going to be missed on the ice and in the locker room. Unfortunately, our abundance of 20-year-olds placed me in a situation where we had no choice but to move him.”