As public consultation has continued on the lake-to-lake bike route, I have been watching quite keenly what is being written about the project online.
The City of Penticton’s “Shape Your City” feedback portal, the comments sections of The Herald, and other publications are fertile ground to see what people have to say. Previously I wouldn’t even read these comment sections, as many of the posts can be nonsensical or delve into subjects that have nothing to do with the topic at hand.
However, I’ve noticed that even UBC cconomist Tom Davidoff weighs in on housing policy in Facebook threads. If he’s going to be having good faith debates in the comments section, surely your least favourite sustainable transportation advocate can as well.
Some of the more frequently-raised topics about people and bikes: they don’t follow the rules of the road, they ride two abreast, they ride on the sidewalk, they ride without helmets. It’s the last one that always bothers me the most — riding without helmets.
When I’m in my car, I’m effectively driving three cyclists abreast at all times.
Drivers don’t follow the rules of the road either. If you’ve seen someone drive above the legal speed limit, you’ve seen it.
Back in early June I took my radar gun out and sat next to Carmi Elementary School. In 10 minutes, I shot 19 cars, 18 of which were illegally speeding right in front of the school, during school hours.
I wear a helmet. When I have my son on my bike, he wears one. However, the idea that there is a law that requires a helmet be worn to ride a bike is ridiculous, promotes the idea that riding a bike is dangerous, and suppresses the act of people riding a bike, an otherwise very inclusive activity with very large public health benefits.
There is nothing dangerous about the act of riding a bike. All the danger is imposed on the cyclist without their consent by a third party, drivers.
In the United States, it is estimated that there are 1.7 million traumatic brain injuries per year, and 50-70 percent of them are a result of motor vehicle crashes. But you don’t hear about anyone advocating wearing helmets while driving.
Why not? It’s an actual dangerous activity and people wearing helmets in cars could mitigate potential impacts and deaths.
According to the ubiquitous and internationally recognized Hierarchy of Controls, the most effective thing to do when dealing with hazards is elimination of the hazard, followed by substitution, engineering controls, administrative controls, and finally and least effective, personal protective equipment (PPE). Why would we continue to slap the person on a bike with PPE (a helmet) when we can actually take action and remove the hazard for them, namely, a car and driver?
Some people smoke. So should everyone who doesn’t smoke be legally required to wear a respirator outside?
How about pedestrians? Perhaps everyone who wants to walk should have to wear a helmet. After all, they could be hit by a driver when crossing the street.
The jurisdictions where riding a bike is most prevalent, Denmark and Holland for instance, do not have mandatory helmet laws. Instead of forcing PPE on them, they plan and build environments for them to move about their cities safely.
See you in the comments section.
Matt Hopkins is a board member of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association and co-founder of the Penticton Bike Valet.