A two-goal rally with under four minutes to play wasn’t quite enough to help the Penticton Vees score a win over the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Instead, the Vees had to settle for a single point following a 6-5 shootout loss in what was the club’s final contest of 2019.
Nico Somerville had a four-point effort for the Vees with a goal and three assists. Danny Weight, Liam Malmquist, Jackson Niedermayer and Lukas Sillinger scored the others.
Goaltender Yanev Perets turned aside 29 of 34 shots in the loss.
Penticton was down 5-3 with just under four minutes to play in the third period, before Sillinger and Weight, with only 10 second left, drew the Vees even.
Overtime wasn’t enough to settle the score, so a seven-round shootout was required.
The Vees (27-10-1-1-0) head into the Christmas break in first place in the Interior Division with a six-point lead over the Trail Smoke Eaters (23-12-2-1-1). They return to the ice Jan. 1 in Vernon for a matinee game against the Vipers (19-14-1-1-0)
The next home game for the Vees is Jan. 3 against the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks (20-14-1-1-0).
