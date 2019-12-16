The past seven days became a transition week for the Okanagan Valley bottom.
Successive snowfalls ended hiking on dirt and gravel while major dumps have vastly improved conditions at downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas.
It was a jam-packed week for outdoor recreation. A third cross-country outing at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. A Knox Mountain hike with members of the Okanagan Slow and Steady Hikers (Meetup.com).
Our first downhill day at Silver Star Mountain Resort. And our first cross-country day at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre continues to have mid-winter conditions with excellent trail grooming.
This time around, we decided on the green Woodland Bell Trail to blue Black Prince Trail and returning via blue Carl Wylie Trail. As the Sheriff headed up Woodland Bell, he had fond memories of several Moonlight Skis, magical with old-fashioned coal-oil lanterns hanging from snow-covered trees.
Two dozen Meetup.com members had a panoramic hike up the Apex Trail in Know Mountain Park on Monday. It was a beautiful fall day in December with a mix of sun and cloud on bare dirt and gravel trails.
It’s a social group with multiple stops to catch your breath, meet new friends and find out what old friends have been up to.
On Tuesday, the downhill runs on the front side of Silver Star were in excellent condition and the best part, no one was on the runs during the lunch hour (due to our late start).
There is something special about standing at the top of a run in bright sunshine, surveying the Monashee Mountains in the distance and thinking we live in one of the best places in the world for outdoor recreation.
Kelowna Nordic groomer and prez Ryland Garton joked earlier that it was a challenge to prepare Weightwatchers’ portions of snow but that disappeared this week with eight-12 centimetres of new snow on Sunday and 10 centimetres on Wednesday.
Our group of six thoroughly enjoyed the groomed Log Cabin Trail and Lower Neadow Trail back from Meadow Cabin on Wednesday. But how many times can you enjoy four inches of fresh powder on one of your favourite trails?
When we saw the groomer had not yet hit Beaver Run, we had to enjoy a backcountry experience with fresh snow decorating all the trees and creating a picture-perfect Christmas card.
Then, it was back on the groomed trail where the -4C temperature was perfect for gliding. It’s always a tough choice between Lower Meadow which has several long, long gliding sections and undulating Beaver Run for the way back.
The best news for Kelowna Nordic members was another 13 centimetres on Thursday.
The -6C tells you it was great powder snow. Ditto with 11 centimetres and -5C at Big White, seven cm at -6C at Silver Star; three cm and -4C at Apex Mountain Resort; and two cm at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.
“Skiing is really good considering how little we’ve had,” says the Nickel Plate website.
“We have packed most of the outer trails but do not recommend skiing Motherlode or Reimers or Panorama yet. We have packed Winters Creek Road out to Motherlode so if you want to do an out- and-back, you can (starting at Eagles Nest and the road). Note that we will be sharing this trail with snowmobilers; the signs should be up very soon.”
Big White has 41 runs and nine lifts in operation, the Ridge Rocket Express chairlift opened on Wednesday, and the Alpine T-bar scheduled to open today.
Silver Star is opening the Powder Gulch Express chairlift on the mountain’s backside this morning which means all mountain lifts will officially be open. Silver Star has also opened Brewer’s Pond for skating and Paradise Camp Restaurant on the backside.
With the opening of the Powder Gulch lift, it’s important to remember that there is still closed terrain on the backside, said Chantelle Deacon, the resort’s media relations manager.
“At this time, only terrain from Caliper over to the Gypsy side will be open. We will keep the Eldorado/Sunny Ridge side closed until we receive more snow.”
Silver Star also has a new ride-share parking lot at the St. John’s Lutheran Lot next to Butcher Boys on Silver Star Road. Download the Poparide ride-share app.
For more info, go to: skisilverstar.com/getting-here/rideshare/.
Starting Friday (Dec. 20), enter your name before noon every day at the giant Christmas present in the village for a chance to win a prize in the 12 Days of Holidays event.
After four outings on the Sheriff’s new Salomon Escape Plus cross-country ski boots from Stussi Sport on Silver Star Road in Vernon, these are the most comfortable boots ever.
The size 14 are large enough for the Thermacell XXL boot warmers so the Sheriff’s feet are no longer getting cold with too-tight boots.
The technology and equipment are out there to stay warm and comfortable. Co-owner Theresa Korobanik was great at finding the solution for the Sheriff.
***
A half-kilometre section of the Mission Creek Greenway is open again. An unseasonal ice build-up in the creek has stabilized so the recreational trail on both sides of the creek can be used once again between the Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road bridges.
As a precaution, the Gordon Drive Bridge southside underpass will remain closed. Until it reopens, trail users are asked to use the pedestrian walkway across the bridge and use the underpass on the north side of the creek.
For their safety, visitors should stay on Greenway trails, and well away from the banks and ice in the creek.
***
The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants you to help guide the future of Mission Creek Regional Park.
Now there’s more time to respond to a plan for management of the 92-hectare park being prepared by a consulting group.
“Given the time of the year, we've extended the survey deadline for people to review the draft concept plan drawings as part of the process of developing a new management plan for Mission Creek Regional Park,” said Bruce Smith, the regional district’s communications and intergovernmental affairs officer.
“People now have until Jan. 2 to view the drawings online and complete the short questionnaire. Everything can be accessed from the RDCO Parks Services Management Plan webpage: rdco.com/planourparks.”
The new long-term management plan will help guide the regional district with future development and amenities in this forested park in the heart of Kelowna.
***
The Kelowna Canoe and Kayak Club will again celebrate the start of a new year with a New Year’s Day paddle and social event.
Members will gather at 10:30 a.m. on
Jan. 1 at Rotary Beach on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna and hit Okanagan Lake at 11 a.m.
After, they will gather at a member’s nearby home for a bite to eat.
Members should RSVP to KCKCPresident@gmail.com on or before Dec. 28 if they plan to attend either or both parts of this event.
As of Jan. 3, members can renew their membership at: kckc.ca. The first meeting of 2020 will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the May Bennett Wellness Centre on Davie Road at Highway 33 in Kelowna.
The second meeting will be on March 10, and pool sessions at Johnson-Bentley Memorial Pool in West Kelowna will be on March 21, 22 and 29.
***
Planning is well underway for the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.
Citizens throughout the Shuswap and North Okanagan are invited to learn more about the project through a series of public information sessions, a dedicated information website: ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca and special meetings for agricultural landowners.
A public information drop-by display is scheduled for:
Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m., Oddfellows Hall, 3005 Wood Ave., Armstrong. A special meeting for Splatsin community members is also being scheduled.
While the rail trail is for non-motorized use, residents can expect to see project personnel travelling the corridor by foot or vehicle during their investigations. Temporary half-kilometre markers have been installed to aid planning consultants.
***
Paul Stewart Phillips of Lake Country died last year at the age of 64 but his life’s work lives on in his Hiking in the Okanagan and Southern Monashees hiking guide.
“In honour of Paul's angel day ceremony, I - with Pau's permission - have printed and distributed the third and final edition of his beloved hiking book,” said hiking buddy Jodie Morrison.
“It has many updates and as added interest, dog hikes. It meant so much to Paul. I am so pleased Paul will finally get his best and final copy out to the public. There are so many new and seasoned hikers who will benefit greatly from Paul's first-hand experience. I promised I would keep it alive for as long as people wish it.”
The guide is available for $24.99 at Okanagan bookstores: Bookland in Vernon, Mosaic Books in Kelowna, Books and Things in Penticton, and at local Coles and Chapters.
It contains detailed descriptions of the most popular hikes but also those more obscure. The real treat, though, is Phillips’ dry sense of humour.
“The trail descriptions were done by replaying the hikes in my head; consequently, they are punctuated by my inner voice (which is quite cranky and doesn’t use commas),” he writes in the Preface.
In the Introduction, he notes: “There are some hikes that I just don’t know about, don’t care about or am keeping quiet about to help keep mountain bikers from destroying them.”
***
Sponsors are needed for the 2020 Canadian National Cross-Country Skiing Championships to be held at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre east of Vernon from March 25 to April 2, 2020.
Businesses can become a gold, silver or bronze sponsor, or join the Friends of the Nationals or the Supporters of the Nationals, says the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. For more information about sponsorships, email sponsorships@skinationals2020.ca or call Rick at 250-540-8278 or Jeff at 250-351-5524.
During the event, 650 elite athletes from across Canada will compete in Nordic racing. There will also be 300 to 500 coaches, technical support personnel, parents, friends and spectators. The total budget for the event exceeds $300,000, and the economic impact of the 2020 Ski Nationals is estimated at $2.3 million for Greater Vernon.
The presenting sponsor is Stussi Sport and the volunteer crew sponsor is Kal Tire. For more information about the Ski Nationals, go to: https://www.skinationals2020.ca/
“We haven’t hosted the Canadian championships for more than 20 years,” said High Hamilton with the organizing committee.
The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee is now considering a request to assist SLNC. The organizers must provide each team with a tent to wax skis, and an arrangement to access local tents for free has fallen through. It now means that the event organizers need about $30,000 to rent tents.
Members of GVAC will consider the financial request with director Victor Cumming sympathetic towards the situation facing Sovereign Lake. “We have the best cross-country ski facility in North America. It’s attracts lots of people to be here,” he said.
***
You can delve deep into the world of local wildlife at the weekly Nature Power Hour at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads in Kelowna.
This interactive drop-in session is held just outside the centre and is perfect for the whole family. Topics vary monthly and sessions run 11 a.m.-noon every Saturday through Dec. 21. For more information, go to: rdco.com/parksevents or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.
***
Story Time at the EECO is now underway downstairs at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads in Kelowna.
Each Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. until Dec. 17, three- to five-year-olds are treated to nature-based stories, songs and crafts. The program is an excellent way for preschoolers to interact with others while learning more about the natural world.
This program is free and no registration is required. For more information, go to: rdco.com/parksevents or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.
***
The Regional District of North Okanagan has an opportunity for local, not-for-profit organizations to receive funding through the new Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Project Grant which was recently approved by the board of directors.
Up to $50,000 annually will be awarded to eligible organizations with the intention to provide funding for ecological trail additions or projects that feature publicly-accessible trail improvements for the benefit of Greater Vernon residents and trail users.
We are looking for applications that demonstrate environmental impact, innovation and collaboration across sectors and interests, such as the collaboration of art or culture pieces, stated Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.
We look forward to reviewing and evaluating the projects that come forward and to give the community the opportunity to be a part of improving sub-regional trails in the area.
To apply, organizations must be a registered not-for-profit society operating within the Greater Vernon area with an independent, active governing body. Other important criteria include proven financial stability, public service and relationships within the community. For a full list of eligibility criteria and the grant application form, go to: rdno.ca/trailgrant.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2020 and will be awarded in the spring for work to be completed in the summer months. For further information, call 250-550-3700 or email: communityservices@rdno.ca
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. jp.squire@telus.net
