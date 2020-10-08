Christine Haessig had a hole-in-one during this week's action of the Summerland Golf and Country ladies league.
She aced the par three, 148- yard second hole with a four wood. She was the low net winner in the first flight with 73. Barb Oleschuk was second with 75. In low gross, Carol Mulligan was first in the top flight with 83 and Helen Pybus second at 91.
In the second flight, Jean Walker had low net with 76 and Lynne Karaim was second with 79. Maribel Rothfield was the low gross winner with 108. Helen Benallick was second with 111.