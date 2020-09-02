Jack Horning had the low gross of the week in Twin Lakes men's league action with 70. Bob Biro had the low net with 70. In the second flight, winners were John Reynen, with a gross score of 83 and Lyle Lowenberger with a net 71. In the third flight, winners were Alex Wilson with a gross score of 95 and Rene Rochon with a low net of 74. The deuce pot shared by Bruce Raincock, Chris Bradford, Tim Gladish,Don Freeman, Al Sorhus,John Reynen and Jack Horning won the double deuce pot for the first flight
