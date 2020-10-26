Nine is just fine.
And it will have to do for the Penticton Vees, whose quest for a 10-game winning streak to start the B.C. Hockey League pre-season was halted Saturday night in Salmon Arm.
The Silverbacks skated out to a 3-0 lead just 15 minutes into the affair and managed to hang on for a 4-2 win, just their second of the four-team Okanagan Cup tournament.
Luc Wilson and Ryan Upson mustered goals for the Vees, while Drew Bennet scored twice and Carter Loney and Joaquim Lemay also tallied for the Silverbacks.
Yaniv Perets started in net for the Vees. He was pulled after 20 minutes but still charged with the loss, his first of the pre-season. Riley Kohonick picked up the win in the Silverbacks’ crease.
Salmon Arm began setting the stage Friday in Penticton with a goal early in the first period, then battling back in the second period to pull even 2-2 heading into the final stanza.
The game stayed deadlocked until Jackson Niedermayer snapped the tie with just under three minutes left to play in regulation time to secure the 3-2 victory.
Niedermayer left the game just a minute later after being assessed a five-minute major penalty for charging.
Fin Williams and Jacob Quillan were the other Vees scorers. Wilson had a pair of assists.
Penticton outshot Salmon Arm 26-19. Yaniv Perets picked up the win, his sixth of the pre-season, for the Vees, while Riley Kohonick took the loss for the ‘Backs.
The Vees (9-1-0-0) have next weekend off and are scheduled to return to action Friday, Nov. 6, in Vernon (2-4-1-1).
The Warriors (5-4-0-1) are also off next weekend and are slated to get back on the ice Friday, Nov. 6 in Salmon Arm (2-5-1-0).
Vernon is in Salmon Arm this Friday, Oct. 30, with the return date on Halloween night in Vernon.
Spectators are not allowed in the buildings for games. The regular season is set to begin Dec. 1.
The BCHL cancelled two other pre-season games this past weekend as a result of a player testing positive for COVID-19.
The league in a Saturday press release said that a member of the Surrey Eagles had been placed into quarantine as a result, while all other players and staff awaited test results.
As a precaution, the league cancelled scheduled Saturday matches featuring the Eagles and Langley Rivermen, and the Coquitlam Express and Chilliwack Chiefs.
Elsewhere in weekend Okanagan Cup action:
Warriors 4, Vipers 3 (SO)
Elan Bar Lev Wise was the shootout hero as he led the Warriors to a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Vipers on Friday at Kal Tire Place.
The Warriors trailed 3-1 heading into the third period, before getting even and battling through overtime and a three-player shootout.
Nick Ardanaz, Felix Trudeau and Matthew Stienburg were the Warriors’ scorers. Will Arquiett, Hunter Donohue and Nicholas Remissong replied for the Vipers.
Vernon outshot West Kelowna 28-19. Roman Basran earned the W in the Warriors’ net. Roan Clarke took the loss for the Snakes.
Warriors 4, Vipers 3 (OT)
John Evans needed just 42 extra seconds to snatch a 4-3 overtime win Saturday for his Vipers against the host Warriors.
Just as they did Friday, the Warriors fought back from a 3-1 lead to get into overtime.
Evans also scored in regulation, while Stienburg and Bar Lev Wise notched the other goals for West Kelowna. Max Bulawaka, Reagan Milburn and Arquiett scored for the Snakes.
Vernon outshot West Kelowna 40-35. Cole Schwebius was the winning goaltender; Kobe Grant the loser.