The Penticton Vees said Monday they have signed defenceman Frank Djurasevic for the fall.
Djurasevic, 18, divided his time with the North Jersey Avalanche under-18 squad and the Trinity-Pawling School prep team. He helped the Avalanche win the American Youth Hockey League championship, scoring six goals and 13 assists in 28 games.
In prep-league play, he had four goals and 16 assists in 21 games from the blue line.
The six-foot-two, 190-pound rearguard previously played two seasons with the Selects Hockey Academy.
Meanwhile, Vees forward Tristan Amonte announced he has committed to Boston University for the 2021-22 season. He follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Ty, who currently plays at Boston University.
Amonte will finish his junior career with the Vees, noting, “After how last season came to a close, I wanted to come back and help this team compete for a championship.”