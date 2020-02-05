The Special Olympics snowshoe program in Kelowna is a family affair for the Wilkinson family.
“I am the head coach; my wife, Paola, and son, Ty, are assistant coaches; and my son Tony is an athlete,” said David Wilkinson after a recent practice at Tele-mark Nordic Club in West Kelowna.
“We also have two other assistant coaches and their children as athletes: Steve Frost and his son, Garrison, and Margaret Dorosh and her son, Jon.
“This year, we have 10 athletes in the Kelowna program and the age range is from 16 up to 31 years of age. We have a combination of seven veteran athletes who have been snowshoeing for five to 10 years-plus, combined with three new athletes.”
The snowshoe team trains from January to March each year as part of the Special Olympics winter program, which runs in a four-year cycle consisting of regional qualifiers, provincial games, national games and world games, said the head coach.
“This year, we will compete at the Special Olympics Winter National Games in Thunder Bay from Feb, 25 through 29.
“Last year, we had two athletes compete at the B.C. Provincial Games, and we have one athlete -— Tony Wilkinson, my son — who was selected for the B.C. Team and will compete in the upcoming National Games.”
Tony Wilkinson also competed in the last cycle of competitions and was part of Special Olympics Team Canada that went to Austria in 2017.
“Tony won a silver medal in the 100-metre race and a gold medal in the 4x100-metre relay.
“Tony has been training hard for the upcoming Winter National Games and we look forward to seeing him compete with the top athletes from across Canada,” said his proud father.
There will be many world-class athletes competing at the national games, including a gold-medal winner from the last Special Olympic World Games, noted the head coach and father.
“Coaching Special Olympic athletes is very rewarding and humbling.”
“The Special Olympic athletes exhibit true good sportsmanship as they appreciate and cheer on their fellow athletes to do their best while putting in their own best effort.
“Special Olympic athletes overcome so many challenges in their lives, but watching them grow in their athletic abilities, having increased confidence, and improving and being successful in so many aspects of their daily lives through competing and training with Special Olympics is why I continue to coach. I have seen first-hand the many benefits for our athletes.”
They make a coach feel appreciated “as they enthusiastically greet you at practices and show their appreciation for the time spent training them,” said Wilkinson.
“I have had an athlete come to me after winning a gold medal at nationals and say: ‘Thank you. I know I would never have made it here or been able to win my gold medal without your help.’
“As my son also is an athlete, one of my greatest moments was watching my son compete at the world games in Austria, and seeing him crossing the finish line knowing he had won a silver medal and was the second fastest snowshoer in the world.”
