A local swimmer has earned a national award to assist in her continued training.
KISU Swim Club member Ashley McMillan is one of six athletes from across Canada to be recognized by the Victor Davis Memorial Fund this year.
“It is always a pleasure to have a swimmer who is recognized by Swimming Canada with such a prestigious award,” said coach Tina Hoeben.
“Ashley’s hard work in and out of the pool makes her a deserving recipient.”
Award winners receive a bursary to help with the cost of ongoing training. Recipients must intend to further their education and swim competitively, plus be a senior nationals qualifier.
The award’s namesake was won a gold and two silver medals for Canada in the pool at the 1984 Olympics, and ended his competitive career with a silver at the 1988 Games in Seoul.
Davis was killed in 1989 by a hit-and-run driver. The award was established soon after to recognize his achievements in the sport.
McMillan is just the latest KISU member to be recognized with the award. Tyler Wall won in 2016 and 2018.