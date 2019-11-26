Opening day at Big White Ski Resort is so close that you can almost feel the snow spraying up in your face.
Lifts are tentatively scheduled to start spinning on Thursday if the mountain east of Kelowna receives at least another 30 centimetres of snow.
“Winter brings everything new, lots of snow, excited faces of the new staff arriving from all over the world, the chatter from everyone about the upcoming season,” says Michael Richards, returning for his second season as director of the Big White Ski & Board School.
“All this creates such a positive buzz. You realize everyone has their own hopes and dreams for the upcoming season, maybe being in deep powder to feeling the sun on your face or sharing a special day with someone. The start of the season is exciting because of what it brings to all.”
Ploughing through waist-deep snow should be reason enough to get everyone stoked for the upcoming season. In case it’s not, here are a few more reasons:
— Gem Lake Return Trail, $354,000: For those who love traversing the boundary edge on Kalina’s Rainbow, gliding through the powder in Sun Rype Bowl or whizzing through the trees in the Sapphire Glades, you’ll be able to do so weeks earlier in the season thanks to an enhanced return trail from the Gem Lake Express Chair.
Big White crews worked tirelessly over the summer and fall to finish off the new Village Way Return. This way, skiers and snowboarders can shred their favourite Gem Lake runs with a snow base of 30-40 centimetres less than what Big White normally needs to open the Westridge area. The Gem Lake Express Chair doesn’t usually start running until near Christmas but with this upgrade, plan for early December.
— Two new groomers, $940,000: Big White knows the people of the Okanagan love good corduroy ó and that’s why, for the 2019-20 season, the resort added two new groomers to its already extensive fleet. The resort grooms all of its green runs, around 50 per cent of its blues and a handful of blacks ó depending on conditions. These new groomers offer the most modern alpine technology for precise grooming work, meaning crews will be able to keep your favourite runs in tip-top shape all-season-long.
— Magic Carpet 2.0 and beginner area expansion, $315.000: Big White has always been committed to introducing the sports of skiing and snowboarding to as many newbies as it possibly can. And now, this mission is easier with the new Magic Carpet 2.0 in Happy Valley. The new carpet is located right below the Ice Climbing Tower.
— Phase 1 of new Central Reservations building, $1.2 million: Big White’s Central Reservations team are some of the busiest people on the mountain ó fielding 33,208 phone calls and organizing airport transfers for 21,043 people during the 2018-19 season. That’s why Big White is building them a new centre to call their own. The first phase of this $5.5-million project is complete, and will feature more guest parking, a large and open front desk, high ceilings, and the addition of a guest lounge with showers and bathrooms for those wanting to ski on the day of their check-out. The new building will also house a larger reservation office and owner relations office, a board room, a meeting space and a maintenance shop.
— New gondola cabins, $700,000: Big White has added eight new cabins to Lara’s Gondola, increasing its capacity by 50 per cent. These cabins aren’t just good for snowboarders and skiers; they’ll easily fit your mountain bike during the summer season.
— Forest fuel mitigation, $552,000: Thanks to a grant from the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia, Big White has thinned out the forested areas around the resort’s recreational boundary to slow down the threat of potential wildfires. This summer focused on machinery work; next spring and summer, crews will finish the rest by hand, raking and cleaning up forest debris.
— Barrels & Berms SBX World Cup: For the first time since 2013, a Canadian resort is playing host to a Snowboardcross World Cup event. The Barrels & Berms SBX World Cup will descend on Big White Jan. 24-26, bringing the best snowboard athletes from around the world.
— World Airline Ski Championships: Big White is hosting the International Airline Ski Federation on March 1-6 for its 61st annual World Airline Ski Championships. This will be the largest race event the resort has ever hosted, bringing in hundreds of competitors. This is the first time since 1977 that the WASC has been held in Canada with previous competitions in Banff and Whistler.
— Spyglass Townhomes: For the first time in years, there is new real estate available on the mountain. Spyglass has 27 modern townhomes on the market — just steps from Lara’s Gondola in Happy Valley. The homes range from the mid-$500,000s to the mid-$600,000s, and feature indoor parking, equipment storage space and plenty of room on the deck for a hot tub.
— Snowshoe SamÌs 40th Birthday: A favourite hangout, Snowshoe Sam’s is the longest operating bar on the mountain. The bar will be hosting 40th birthday events on Jan. 10-11. Have some old photos and vintage memorabilia kicking around? Email it to samsturns40@snowshoesams.com.
Locals don’t have to pay full price if they get a Biggie card before coming to the mountain..
“With a Biggie Card, skiers and snowboarders can save $30 on their first day of hitting the slopes, and up to $59 on subsequent days if they reload online,” said Richards. “These price-saving lift passes give you direct to lift access, meaning there’s no need to wait in the ticket line. Biggie Cards are available in select ski and snowboard shops throughout Kelowna.”
And for anyone thinking they may visit eight or more days this season, adult pre-season season passes are $769. After opening day on Thursday, they will go up to $1,049. Go to BigWhite.com for more information.
