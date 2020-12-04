There will be no more games this year in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
The junior B loop, which squeezed in two weeks’ worth of regular season games in early November before being shut down by provincial health orders, announced Friday it has now postponed its schedule through Dec. 31.
“An announcement regarding a start date for the continuation of our regular season schedule, and guidance for a safe return by KIJHL players to their team communities, will be made once further information is available from the province of British Columbia and the provincial health officer,” the league said in a press release.
“KIJHL teams may continue to conduct on-ice activities that abide by the provincial health order until our holiday break begins on Dec. 19.”