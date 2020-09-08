A seniors' team at the Summerland Curling Club scored an 8-ender in the first end of a league game in 2018. Their photo and names were sent to Curl BC and the players will receive 8-ender pins and certificates. From left: Skip Dennis Grant, third Horst Sandkuhler, second Larry Lemke and lead Olly Egilson. Grant and Egilson were spares.