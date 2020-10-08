High scores in this week's Monday Night Mixed five-pin bowling league at Roll N Stones Fun Centre in Penticton were: Chelsea Ealey, 299 single, 1,054 four-game series and 252 high average and Mike Elder, 291 single, 998 four-game series and 252 high average. The top team was Ryland with an 872 high single and 3,189 high four-game score.