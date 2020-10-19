Yaniv Perets notched his second shutout of the extended pre-season and the Penticton Vees extended their unbeaten streak to eight games after pummelling the West Kelowna Warriors in a weekend home-and-home set.
The Vees won 7-3 on Friday night at Royal LePage Place and 6-0 on Saturday night back at the South Okanagan Events Centre as the four-team Okanagan Cup tournament continued.
Neither game was even close. Penticton scored five goals in the second period of Friday night’s match and never looked back from there.
In the first contest, Jackson Niedermayer scored twice, while Jason Marsella, Ryan Upson, Owen Murray and Jacob Quillan potted singles for the Vees.
Matthew Stienburg with two and Carter Wilkie replied for the Warriors.
Kaeden Lane stopped 38 of 41 shots to earn the win for the Vees, while Zachary Bennett blocked just 14 of 21 directed his way in the losing effort.
During the rematch Saturday, six different Vees lit the lamp: Matteo Costantini, Stefano Bottini, Fin Williams, Devlin O’Brien, along with Niedermayer and Upson again.
Perets turned aside all 29 shots fired at him, while Jay Thomson blocked 34 of 40 for the Warriors.
The Vees (8-0-0-0) are back at it Friday night at the SOEC hosting the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (1-4-1-0) in the first half of a home-and-home series.
The Vernon Vipers (2-4-0-0) and Warriors (3-4-0-1) start their home-and-home Friday at Kal Tire Place.
Fans are not allowed to attend in person, but can watch live on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.
The regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 1.
Vipers 5, Silverbacks 2
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, the Vipers buckled down to hold off the Silverbacks by a 5-2 mark Friday at Kal Tire Place.
Cameron MacDonald with two, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell, Ethan Mercer and Jeremy Rainville scored for the Vipers, while Nathan Morgan and Simon Tassey replied for the ‘Backs.
Roan Clarke stopped 23 of 25 shots for Vernon, and Riley Kohonick turned aside 33 of 38 for Salmon Arm.
Vipers 4, Silverbacks 3 (OT)
Tanaka-Campbell needed just two minutes and 28 seconds of extra time to lift the Vipers to a 4-3 overtime Saturday at the Shaw Centre.
The teams traded goals through the first three periods. Will Arquiett, Kjell Kjemhus and Mercer again had the Vipers’ other goals, while Noah Serdachny, Daniel Panetta and Carter Loney were the ‘Backs scorers.
Kobe Grant blocked 22 of 25 shots for Vernon. Liam Vanderkooi stopped 37 of 41 at the other end of the rink.