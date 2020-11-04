The future of transportation in Penticton is on the line when OCP Amendment Bylaw 2020-48 goes to public hearing on Nov. 16.
What do we want our city to look like? What are our options to get around for the next 50 years? Do we want to lock ourselves into more years of unaffordable and unsustainable car dependency? Do we follow our Official Community Plan by investing in the highest priority transportation modes like cycling? Or is this just a really nice-looking piece of paper with pictures, diagrams, and colours that I didn’t even know existed within Roy G.Biv?
Do we consider the cost of housing here is getting further and further away from what people earn? The average cost of car ownership is over $9,000 per car per year.
I happened to notice that a large swath of our city had a real chance of burning down from a forest fire this summer. If we believe in science, which I happen to, these events are going to be larger and more frequent than they have been for the last 100 years due to climate change.
With this being fully understood, are we really going to ignore this knowing that transportation is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Penticton?
To quote former NFL football coach Rex Ryan from the HBO Show “Hard Knocks” on a completely unrelated topic: “What are we waiting on? Do you want it or not? Do you understand there is a price to pay?” Leaders in our community should.
What naysayers of the project seem to avoid is that the cost of doing nothing is not zero. More folks being left behind. More trips in cars that could be made by bikes. Continued dangerous biking conditions. No equity in transportation. More people on bikes being hit. More complaining about the seeming insatiable desire for more parking.
I read a letter on Tuesday from an “avid cyclist” who stated that this project is unnecessary because the current paint on the road on Government Street works for them. Cool story. It doesn’t work for many children or risk-averse folks. I walk along Government most days — there aren’t many kids using it. That’s proof that it’s not good enough. Is it moral or ethical to say that the best we can do is have children riding with tractor trailers three feet away with no physical separation?
Oh, and by the way, we’re going to store garbage bins and snow in your lane, because it works for an “avid cyclist.” This project is not for a special interest group like avid cyclists. It never was and never will be.
When deciding whether or not to build a bridge are “avid swimmers” who can swim across the span an important consideration? Of course not. I’ve been driving a car since 1999 quite regularly but I’ve never said I’m an “avid motorist” an “avid bus rider” or an “avid pedestrian.” It just something I do for transportation, among a suite of other options. It’s about transportation choice.
While making the right decisions on public policy are not always popular, this project has garnered broad public support.
The City heard from 1,068 in a city survey, with 82% supporting the project. This survey also identified the No. 1 reason for those that don’t cycle being that they don’t feel safe doing so. This project will be built to the highest safety standard with physical separation from automobiles.
In the two years we ran our bike valet at the Penticton Farmers Market, there were two topics of conversation that were most prevalent: bikes getting stolen and people being hit by motorists.
If we do nothing, we are just going to kick this can down the road another 10 years while other communities around us take real steps to improve safety and inclusiveness in their transportation landscape.
In 2009, the City of Vancouver put in the bike lane on the Burrard Street Bridge. I was living in the Lower Mainland at the time and the project was very politically contentious.
The Downtown Business Improvement Association said it was not in the best interest of businesses downtown. Jon McComb of CKNW called it “social manipulation madness” and Jon Ferry from The Province said Mayor Gregor Robertson was “sucking up to the bicycle minority.”
Ten years later, this is the busiest bike lane in North America and the Downtown Business Improvement Association is a Platinum sponsor of HUB, the bicycling advocacy organization in Metro Vancouver.
At the time, the Burrard Bridge project was completed my yearly salary was around $30,000 per year. I had rent and student loan repayments to make. Attempting a trip to the moon made more sense to me than car ownership.
The Burrard Bridge bike lane changed the way I got to work. I was able to ditch the $100 monthly bus pass. I got needed exercise. I got fresh air. I repaid my student loan faster.
We can choose to do things the way we used to do which is to plan for cars exclusively, use vast swaths of prime land to store cars, and blame others as to why everything is so unaffordable and we have nowhere to park.
Or we can make good choices looking at our future and promote efficient land use that give a realistic option to choose the bicycle.
We owe our children and grandchildren as much.
Matt Hopkins is a board member of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association