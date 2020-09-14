The Penticton & District Pub Dart League officially pulled the pin for the 2020/21 season, Monday.
The competitive league plays at service clubs and pubs in Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
The league had hoped to operate using social-distancing guidelines, but there were too many challenges.
"It is a very difficult time and with the (COVID) numbers on the increase again, we will do what we can to help stop the spread," the league wrote in a memo sent to the media.
The release further states: "We are hoping to have some kind of fun league played at all the venues on Monday nights with a pre-booking and a COVID-19 safety protocol in place. We are not sure exactly what this will look like yet or if we will be able to move forward."