Open letter to the Provincial Trails Advisory Body:
This is in response to the advisory body, co-chaired by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.) and the Outdoor Recreation Council, which began a process in 2019 to complete a formal review of the trails strategy for B.C.
The announcement said: “The provincial government and its partners are leading a review to ensure B.C.’s trails remain sustainable for people’s outdoor enjoyment.”
However, almost immediately, it waters that down as: “The intent of the review is to ensure the continued relevance and importance of the trail strategy to First Nations, recreationists, communities, tourism proponents and the province-as-a-whole.”
The online document notes: “British Columbia offers an unparalleled diversity of landscapes and endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Trails are the fundamental means to explore and enjoy these spectacular and unique experiences. Trails are integral to the landscape, and enable meaningful connections between people and nature.”
Regarding rail trails, “the B.C. portion of the Trans Canada Trail, stretching approximately 1,600 kilometres across southern B.C., includes approximately 800 kilometres of provincially-owned former rail corridors, now used as recreation trails. The length of the trails and diversity of scenery they pass through provides an unprecedented world-class recreation opportunity.”
Recreation, recreation, recreation.
Yet many trails are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, essentially the province’s management tool when dealing with the forest industry. The sub-ministry Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. (RSTBC) would appear to be subservient to natural resource operations. BC Parks would be a better choice to manage trails.
In 2004, the 164-kilometre Columbia and Western Rail Trail between Castlegar and Midway was gifted to the province by the Trans Canada Trail organization for non-motorized use and TCT investments made in the trail, yet RSTBC allowed motorized use to continue.
The situation went from bad to worse on July 26, 2019, when John Hawkings, RSTBC director, asked for feedback from stakeholders on a proposal to cancel the recreation designation for a 67-kilometre section between Paulson and Fife, and turn it into an official road tenure.
Despite the conditions of the rail trail gift, “there is significant use of the rail grade by on-highway vehicles by both the public and industry,” said Hawkings, who provided only until Aug. 26 for feedback. No public consultation. More than 650 letters and a 600-name petition opposed it with a decision expected early this year.
On July 30, only four days later, the Ministry of Forests gave Interfor permission to construct a logging road on 12.5 kilometres of the Columbia and Western Rail Trail immediately east of Christina Lake. No public consultation. No stakeholder consultation.
A narrow rail trail became a 15-metre-wide industrial road that will exhibit Interfor’s ability to clearcut.
That isn’t the only one: about a dozen other ministry authorizations have been provided in the past along much of the Great Trail.
The strategy says: “B.C.’s trail network must provide opportunities for all users groups while fostering respect between the users and for the environment.” Clearcuts clearly don’t do that. Logging trucks don’t do that. Neither does allowing ATVs to ruin the Kettle Valley Railway trail between the Myra Canyon and Chute Lake in the Okanagan.
A number of key issues and challenges were identified in a province-wide survey: the need for improved trail construction and maintenance; inconsistent and insufficient funding to develop and maintain trails on a sustainable basis; gaps in legislation, regulation and policy in managing trails including motorized use; the need for adequate compliance and enforcement services and enforceable rules; and the disproportionate nature of impacts between different types of users.
The provincial direction should be clear: give RSTBC an independent mandate; more funding for trail improvement and maintenance; separation of non-motorized and motorized trail usage; enforcement of the separation; maps and world-wide promotion for a world-class trail system; and real consultation with stakeholders and the public.
FYI: readers of daily papers in the Okanagan have been encouraged to participate in the engagement process online: engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/trails-strategy-review/. And advised that feedback will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.
J.P. Squire, outdoor recreation journalist
