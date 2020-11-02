Andre Jung scored four goals in leading TC Auto Sales to an 11-6 win over Penticton Lock and Key in opening week action of the Penticton Men’s Masters Indoor Soccer League.
Ames Fofonoff had a hat-trick in the win and Darren Schimpf and Gord McLaren two gaols each.
Mark Gjini with three, Joe Kandola two and Brian Johnston a solo marker were the scorers for the losing side.
TCA was without its regular goalkeeper and was replaced in net by manager Peter Toth.
In other action, Theo's won 2-1 in a shootout against Harvey, Lister, Webb after both teams battled to a 5-5 draw.
Tom McGill and Reid Jenkins scored in the shootout for Theos and Derrick Webb for HLW.
During regulation, Nikos Theodosakis scored twice for Theos, with single goals to Kevin Kolthow, Cliff Martins and Jerry Goncalves. Neil MacDonald had a hat-trick for HLW and Phil Barata two goals.