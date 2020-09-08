The foursome of Peter Schnurr, Dave Evans, Mike Van Teghem and Chuck Harman finished first overall in the Summerland Senior Men's Golf League which, for this week, counted par points.
The team won with a score of 92, two points better than the second- place team of Jeff Goodis, Glen Brennan, Gary Hollingshead and Ben Par, which had 90.
Third place by count back with 88 points was Alf Vaagen, Jeff Clarke, Joe Beggs and Dave Cain.
Sharing the deuce pot were Bob Dickeson, Bill Webster, Sandy McDowell, Bob Fortune and Ken Blower.