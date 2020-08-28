Bill Webster was the overall low net for the week with a seven-under round of 65 in Summerland Senior Men's Golf action. Other flight winners were Chuck Harman and Rick Drewnisz.
Four players shared the deuce pot, Rod Zornes, Ken Blower, Eric Johnson and Bob Fortune.
The top five in each flight by net scores this week were:
First Flight: Webster, 65, Fortune, 69, Alf Vaagen, 71, David Carleton, 72, Greg Flook, 73
Second FLight: Harman, 75 (cb), Andy Webster, 75, Zornes, 75, Sandy McDowell, 77 (cb), Nick Coe, 77.
Third Flight: Drewnisz, 70, Dave Cain, 73, Bob Tamblyn, 74, Terry Steinke, 78 (cb), Terry McKay, 78