Two local swimmers were invited to join 76 of their peers from across Canada for a virtual long-distance development camp last week.
KISU members Justin Fotherby and Ashley McMillan were among 17 B.C. swimmers selected to participate based on qualifying times.
Presented by the sport’s national and provincial bodies, the camp consisted of Zoom video presentations from high-level athletes and tailored practice schedules the swimmers completed in their home pools under the eyes of their coaches. Their final challenge was a timed three-kilometre swim.
“My swimmers were excited to be a part of something beyond just our club. With the lack of competition this season, having the connection to swimmers and clubs (across) the country was exciting,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben.
Guest speakers included Stephanie Horner, a three-time Canadian Olympian who was victorious in both the 1.5-kilometre race and the 10-km race in 2019 at the Barbados Open Water Festival. She was also the first Canadian female to win an Open Water World Cup event.
“I found the distance training to be challenging, but helpful for the 400 IM,” said McMillan. “I enjoyed it.”
“A great experience,” added Fotherby. “It gave me the tools and skills to better handle distance sets.”
For more information on KISU Swim Club, contact Hoeben at 250-486-4286 or email coachtina@kisu.ca or the club administrator at admin@kisu.ca