Mike Van Teghem fired a low-net 64 in the fourth flight to win the Aug. 13 senior men’s event at Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Dwain Sandrelli carded a 68 to win the first flight of the all-net-scores competition. Peter Schnurr and Dennis Glasscock tied at 73, while Bob Fortune claimed fourth place with a 74.
Alf Vaagen’s 67 was the low-net in the second flight, followed by Andy Webster (68), Barry Wicker (72) and Jeff Clarke (73).
In the third flight, Nick Coe came out on top with a 71. Art Lappalainen (72), Jerry Mckenna (76) and Frank Davie (77) rounded out the top four.
And in the fourth flight, Dave Cain’s 69 was the second-best score. Bob Tamblyn scored 74 to take third place and Rick Drewnisz was fourth at 76.
Dave Cain, Jim Haddrell, Jeff Goodis and Bob Fortune shared the deuce pot.