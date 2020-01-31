EDMONTON - A second-degree murder charge against a woman accused in the death of her 11-day-old daughter has been stayed.
Police were called to an Edmonton home in March 2018 to investigate a report of a baby not breathing.
Almost two months later, Michelle Rice was charged after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed her baby, Eliana Rice, died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.
A trial for Rice, who is 34, was to begin next week, but court documents show the murder charge was stayed last October.
Alberta Justice did not provide a statement.
In Canada, stayed charges can be reactivated by the Crown within one year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.