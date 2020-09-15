VICTORIA - A 14th care home or acute care facility has been added to the list of those with an active outbreak of COVID-19 in British Columbia.
The provincial government says there are outbreaks at 11 long-term care or assisted-living homes and three acute-care facilities.
The latest outbreak is at OPAL by Element, an assisted living home in the region overseen by Vancouver Coastal Health.
A statement from the province says there have been 97 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,376 people who have tested positive.
No one has died in the past day, while 5,548 people who tested positive have recovered.
Just over 3,000 people are under public health monitoring because they've been exposed to an active case.
Sixty-three people are in hospital and 20 of those are in intensive care.
