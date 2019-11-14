CALGARY - A man has been arrested after a cube van was involved in multiple early morning collisions in Calgary that left some police officers in need of medical attention.
Word of a U-Haul vehicle being driven erratically surfaced around 4:30 a.m. with reports of a collision at an intersection and multiple calls about the van going at high speed, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.
Det. Paul Teworte says at least two police vehicles were hit as they tried to stop the van and some officers later needed to be checked at hospital, although none suffered major injuries.
Tips from the public helped police locate the van parked in a north-central area, where the driver was taken into custody.
Police do not believe the man was intentionally striking vehicles or trying to harm anyone.
It's not known why he was driving erratically and there was no immediate word on how many vehicles were hit or a damage estimate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.