Vancouver police charge man with break and enter, arson in university fire

Restoration work continues at Emily Carr University following an Oct. 5 fire that caused extensive damage in this undated handout photo. Police say a 40-year-old man from Vancouver has been charged in an alleged arson that damaged an art and design university earlier this month. The Vancouver Police Department says Nathan MacLeod was arrested on Friday and remanded into custody.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rob Maguire, ECU *MANDATORY CREDIT*