Firefighters tackle Alberta town's second car dealership blaze in three weeks

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a car dealership in Edson, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. For the second time this month, a fire has extensively damaged an auto dealership in an Alberta town. Emergency crews were called out around 5 a.m. today to the Honda dealership in Edson, about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Town of Edson