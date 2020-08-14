VANCOUVER - A 23-year-old Victoria man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a harm reduction worker in Vancouver.
A statement from Vancouver police says Maximus Hayes was arrested Thursday in North Vancouver.
A charge of manslaughter has now been approved and documents show Hayes remains in custody and is due to return to court in Vancouver on Aug. 28.
Thomus Donaghy was working at the overdose prevention site at St. Paul's Hospital on July 27 when he stepped outside for a break and was fatally stabbed.
Co-workers described him as "easy going" and "happy-go-lucky" and say the 41-year-old had been working at overdose prevention sites for four years.
Police say an appeal for information led to tips that helped them identify a suspect and make an arrest in Vancouver's ninth homicide of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020