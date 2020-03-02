Travel, timeshare scams return to Top 10 fraud list in 2019, says BBB

View of empty sun beds at La Caleta beach, in the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain, on February 27, 2020. The non-profit agency that works to educate British Columbia consumers and build trust in the marketplace says travel, vacation and timeshare scams topped the list of frauds that cost victims thousands of dollars last year. The Better Business Bureau serving Mainland B.C., says shady travel deals returned to its list of riskiest scams in 2019 after a three-year absence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Joan Mateu