STRATHCONA COUNTY, Alta. - Police say a woman has died in an encounter between her and officers who went to her home in a county east of Edmonton.
Strathcona RCMP say the woman called for help around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
They say there was a confrontation and one of the responding officers discharged a firearm.
The woman was seriously injured and taken for treatment, but she died in hospital.
Police say no officers were injured.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.
