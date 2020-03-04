Strike possible by Saturday at Fairmont Empress hotel in Victoria

The historic Empress hotel in downtown Victoria, B.C. is shown on Jan. 16, 2012. Staff have served strike notice at the Fairmont Empress, a well-known hotel and landmark in Victoria. A statement from Unifor Local 4276 says almost 500 workers are affected in several departments from guest relations, housekeeping and culinary to groundskeeping and maintenance. Strike notice expires at 8 a.m. Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward