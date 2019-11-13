VANCOUVER - Contract talks have broken off between the union representing 900 Metro Vancouver SkyTrain workers and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company.
The announcement from CUPE Local 7000 comes on the same day that contract negotiations resumed between Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor, the union that represents 5,000 bus and SeaBus workers in Metro Vancouver.
A statement from CUPE says its talks broke down Tuesday over several key issues.
It says the company failed to address issues of a sick plan, staffing levels and forced overtime and didn't offer fair wages.
Michel Ladrak, president of B.C. Rapid Transit, says the company remains committed to the bargaining process and has suggested that mediation may help solve the current issues.
Union members have not yet taken a strike vote and their contract expired at the end of August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.
