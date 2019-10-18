Vancouver police say they're investigating the homicide of a woman whose body was found Wednesday.
Police say the 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment in the Strathcona neighbourhood.
A maintenance worker in the building discovered the body.
Police say the death appeared suspicious and investigators determined it was a homicide on Friday.
While no arrests have been made, police say they don't believe there is a risk to the general public.
