Vancouver police say they're investigating the homicide of a woman whose body was found Wednesday.

Police say the 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

A maintenance worker in the building discovered the body.

Police say the death appeared suspicious and investigators determined it was a homicide on Friday.

While no arrests have been made, police say they don't believe there is a risk to the general public.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.