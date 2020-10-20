Narwhal tusk discovered in Calgary Goodwill pile to be donated to university

A more than four-decade-old narwhal tusk found in a Goodwill donation pile, shown in a handout photo, is about to get a new home at the University of Calgary. Goodwill is giving the 60-centimetre-long spiral canine tooth from a marine mammal often dubbed the "unicorn of the sea" to the university's Arctic Institute of North America. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Calgary MANDATORY CREDIT