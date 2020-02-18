No defence witnesses in Calgary trial of man accused of killing daughter

CALGARY - Final arguments are to be heard later this week in the Calgary trial of a man charged with killing his young daughter.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of four-year-old Olive Rebekah.

Court heard the man was looking after the girl during the day because he had lost his job months earlier.

On the day she died, he called his wife at work to say the child wasn't feeling well.

The Crown is arguing Oluwafemi was the only person who could have inflicted fatal injuries to the girl's spine.

Defence lawyers are not calling any witnesses, so final arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

