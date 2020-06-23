Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

The hiking trail on Yamnuska in Alberta's Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, part of Kananaskis Country, is shown in June 2017. The Alberta government has quietly halted the closure of 17 provincial parks and recreation sites this year because of COVID-19. The province had initially planned to fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers. Officials quietly updated the COVID-19 response page on the Alberta Parks website.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz