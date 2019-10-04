Setback for rejected babysitter's human rights complaints against parents

Lawyer John Carpay is shown in Calgary on July 10, 2012. The northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission says human rights complaints from a man rejected from babysitting jobs should be tossed. Lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are representing the parents targeted by James Cyrynowski's complaints. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

EDMONTON - An Edmonton man's human rights complaints against parents who rejected him as a babysitter have hit a setback.

The northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission says there's no reasonable basis to proceed with James Cyrynowski's complaints.

One complaint alleges a mother discriminated against the man based on family status when she hired someone else to watch her kids.

Another claims a single father discriminated based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal advocacy group, is representing both parents and linked the commission's letters in a news release.

It's now up to the director of the human rights commission to decide whether the complaints go ahead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.