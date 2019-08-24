SURREY, B.C. - RCMP say two men are injured after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Friday evening.
Mounties responded to a report of a shooting at a residence just before 8 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the men were taken to a hospital where they are both in stable condition.
They say the shooting appears to have been targeted, possibly connected to drug activity.
Police did not release information on suspects.
