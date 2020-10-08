Edmonton hospital experiencing COVID-19 outbreak for second time

The Misericordia Community Hospital is shown in Edmonton on July 8, 2020. Alberta Health Sevices says two units at an Edmonton hospital are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The agency says eight patients at the Misericordia Community Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two health-care workers are infected as well. It says 29 health-care workers are self-isolating as a result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson