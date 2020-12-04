Former B.C. social worker arrested, facing fraud charges: RCMP

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. In October, the B.C. Supreme Court approved a settlement in a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 100 victims of a former social worker alleged to have stolen money from foster children in his care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck