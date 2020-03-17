Saskatchewan not tabling full budget, says revenue forecasts no longer accurate

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer delivers her budget speech at Legislative Building in Regina on March 20, 2019. The Saskatchewan goverment says it's not going to release its full budget Wednesday amid the current economic uncertainty and COVID-19 pandemic. It says they will only unveil the government's spending plans for the upcoming year, but not revenue forecasts. Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer says the revenue forecasts in the budget are no longer accurate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell