Two more B.C. New Democrat members say they won't run again in next election

Doug Donaldson, British Columbia's minister of Forests, stands next to federal and provincial ministers after their meeting to discuss wildfire response in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday September 5, 2017. Two more cabinet ministers in British Columbia say they won't run again amid speculation about the possibility of a fall election. Forests Minister Donaldson and Scott Fraser, the minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, both announced Monday they would not seek re-election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms