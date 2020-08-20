Alberta's top doctor says her kids will return to school, but no wrong answers

EDMONTON - Alberta's chief medical officer says her school-age children will return to the classroom in September.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she decided the value of in-school learning outweighs the risks for her family, but there is no wrong decision and each parent knows what's best for their situation.
Hinshaw made her remarks as Alberta reported 103 new COVID-19 cases compared to 89 new infections a day earlier.
She says there is a dizzying array of information available about the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools and much of it is contradictory.
Hinshaw says a look at the big picture suggests kids are less likely to get seriously sick if infected and that childhood infections don't seem to drive community spread.
A review of the available evidence also shows that younger children are less likely to infect others than older ones.
Hinshaw says a good predictor of successful school reopenings seems to be how much spread there is in the community.
In Georgia, for instance, there have been school outbreaks, but the state has more than 12 times Alberta's new daily case rate.
