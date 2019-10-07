Father pleads not guilty in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son's death at the start of trial. Crier is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*