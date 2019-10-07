Father pleads not guilty in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son's death at the start of trial. Crier is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

EDMONTON - The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son's death.

Joey Crier is accused of the second-degree murder of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The boy's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha Mack, both face charges.

Crier's trial has started in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench and it's expected 30 witnesses will be called over the next three weeks.

The trial for Mack is to hear final arguments in November.

