Edmonton police say a man killed on Christmas morning was the victim of a homicide.
An autopsy has determined 28-year-old Abdinasir Abdullahi Shire died from gunshot wounds.
Police responded to an area northwest of the city's downtown after receiving a report that shots had been fired in the area.
A man was found outside an apartment building.
He was treated by paramedics but died a short time later.
Police say witnesses reported seeing people leaving the scene in vehicles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.
