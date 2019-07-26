BLACK DIAMOND, Alta. - Emergency medical officials say two people are dead after a glider crashed southwest of Calgary.
EMS responded to reports of the crash near the Cu Nim Gliding Club, which is east of Black Diamond, shortly before 4 p.m. today.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
They say both people had been in the glider.
E-M-S says a collision between the glider and its tow plane happened in the air, not long after the glider's release. (CTV Calgary)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.