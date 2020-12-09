Long-term care workers to get priority vaccination in B.C. to protect elderly: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. British Columbia's top doctor says health-care workers in long-term care facilites and intensive care units will be the first to be immunized against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine at two clinics in the province starting next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward